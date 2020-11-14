Improper use of lamp cause of Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department has determined the cause of a Thursday night fire to be improper usage of a lamp.

The Topeka Fire Department says it responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of SW Park Ln. just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Upon arrival, crews said they found no visible fire or smoke from the outside of the two-story residence. They said upon further investigation, firefighters found a fire on the upper floor of the structure and were able to keep it confined.

TFD said the investigation found the fire to be accidental and was associated with improper usage of a lamp. It said in total, the estimated dollar loss of the structure was $500, all of which was associated with structural damage. It said working smoke detectors were not located within the house.

