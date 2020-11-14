Gov. Kelly says she won’t issue another statewide shutdown

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As coronavirus ramps up across Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly told members of the State Finance Council she has no intention of issuing another statewide shut down.

Instead, she said her focus is on a unified message to reduce the spread.

The State Finance Council unanimously approved an extension of the state’s disaster declaration during Friday’s meeting.

(R)-100th Dist., Rep. Dan Hawkins, said Kansans were reaching out to him concerned that could mean another shutdown.

Gov. Kelly said, “We have had absolutely no discussions, no thoughts of shutting down the state. I know that there are a lot of rumors going on out there, but there is no basis for it. We are not having any of those kind of conversations.”

The governor said her focus remains on moving the state forward.

“We really have been focused on getting our testing strategy put in place, getting the PSA process ready to go, so we can start really talking to the people and trying to bring them on board with what they need to do," she added.

The Kansas Hospital Association (KHA) has been tasked with spearheading that public service announcement campaign.

KHA Senior Vice President Member and Public Relations, Cindy Samuelson said, “We really want to ignite a sense of unity in Kansas to really get communities engaged and understand the responsibilities that we can all work together to curb the spread of COVID-19.”

House leadership have also come up with their own ideas and said they are eager to get the ball rolling.

House Speaker, (R)-78th Dist. Rep. Ron Ryckman said, “I think we all know the need for this right now. I think we realize mandates don’t always work, but this educational effort will and it’s something we all have to try.”

$1.5 million of the state’s CARES Act funds have been allocated for the public service announcement campaign.

They expect to roll it out on TV, print, radio and social media before Thanksgiving.

