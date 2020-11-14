Advertisement

Gov. Kelly orders flags to be flown half-staff Sunday

(WEAU)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff on Sunday in honor of Johnny Ivision, Jr.

Governor Laura Kelly says in accordance with Executive Order 20-30, she has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Sunday, Nov. 15, until sunset to honor Easton Township firefighter Johnny Ivision Jr.

“This brave Kansan lost his life in the line of duty, volunteering to help his fellow firefighters,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “My heart is with the wife and sons of Ivision, and I want to express my condolences to them. On behalf of the state of Kansas, we are thankful for his service.”

