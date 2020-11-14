Friday night forecast: A cool day, warmer this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our only opportunity for rain occurs tonight as well and it’s looking more likely that most spots remain dry with the highest chance of rain near I-35 vs the turnpike. Even for those that are lucky enough to get rain most spots will struggle to get more than 0.10″.

The biggest forecast uncertainty is cloud cover tomorrow otherwise an overall quiet forecast for the next 8 days with mild conditions all of next week. Nice enough to even keep the windows open with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.

8 Day (WIBW)

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s which may occur before midnight before warmer air moves in and temperatures may end up being in the mid-upper 40s in many spots by sunrise. The rain chance will mainly occur after midnight and again stay mainly near I-35 with a small chance of getting up to the turnpike with sprinkles. Winds SE/S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: The question remains how much sun we’ll have. Will go with partly sunny skies for now and highs in the 60s. The amount of sun will determine whether highs warm up more in the upper 60s or remain closer to the low-mid 60s with more clouds. Right now am leaning toward 63-69 for highs across northeast. Kansas. Winds S/SW 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds W 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Next week: A gradual warming trend is expected especially after Tuesday. There are a couple cold fronts on Monday and Thursday but at this time shouldn’t have much of an impact on the weather other than limiting how warm it might get without a front on those days.

Taking Action:

Other than a frosty morning where you may need to use the ice scraper if you parked outside overnight, just continue to keep checking back everyday for updates to the forecast.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.