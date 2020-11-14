Dillons upping hires for holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Dillons is looking for some more manpower as the holidays approach.

The chain has several part-time and full-time openings, including cashiers, grocers, pharmacy technicians, and order selectors. Topeka locations are looking to bring in 100 employees, and Lawrence locations need 75.

If you’re looking for work, you can go to jobs.dillons.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.