Cosmosphere to host space discussion with authors

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Cosmosphere will host a discussion about space with three prominent space authors.

The Kansas Cosmosphere says whether residents are trying to help a child engage in science at home or they just are fans of the space program, a virtual program it is hosting with space authors may be what they need.

According to the Cosmosphere, on Dec. 18, at 10 a.m., New York Times bestselling author and illustrator John Rocco will discuss his book, “How We Got to the Moon.” It said he will also moderate a discussion with two other prominent space topic authors, Andrew Chaikin and Jonathan Ward.

The Cosmosphere said it encourages public questions during the discussion. It said the discussion will be livestreamed on its Facebook page.

According to the Cosmosphere, “How We Got to the Moon” highlights a variety of jobs and skills represented in over 400,000 men and women who made the Moon landing possible. It said included are illustrations meant to make the story interesting for readers 8 years and older. It said the book is a 2020 National Book Award nominee, a Junior Library Guild Selection and Publishers Weekly Best Book of the Year.

The Cosmosphere said all books from all three authors will be available in its gift shop and online. It said members receive 20% off purchases through Dec. 21 and can get a signed copy of Rocco’s book.

