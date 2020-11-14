Advertisement

Breezy and cooler Sunday

By Peyton Sanders
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that strong winds are expected this evening behind a cold front. West and northwest winds will gust between 40 and 50 mph at times.

The winds will gradually diminish after midnight as temperatures cool into the upper 30s by Sunday morning.

Breezy northwest winds will continue throughout the day Sunday with gusts up to 35 mph at times. We will have plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, which is about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than today.

A quiet weather pattern will prevail for the upcoming week with plenty of sunshine expected each day. High temperatures will remain in the 60s with breezy winds returning midweek.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Windy with a few sprinkles or brief showers possible. Wind: W/NW 20-45; gusty. Low: 38

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 57

Sunday Night: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 35

Mon: High: 66 Low: 32 Sunny.

Tue: High: 62 Low: 42 Sunny.

Wed: High: 69 Low: 52 Sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 48 Sunny, breezy and warmer.

Fri: High: 68 Low: 46 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 38 Chance of showers.

