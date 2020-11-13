Washburn, ESU update basketball attendance plans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University and Emporia State University have released their updated plans for the 2020-2021 basketball season.

Emporia State will not be allowing the general public to attend home games during the month of December, Athletic Director Kent Weiser says. The policy will be re-evaluated in January. Fans can still listen to and watch the games in real time on 104.9FM-KFFX and online at kvoe.com. For a fee, fans can watch games on the MIAA Network at themiaanetwork.com/esuhornets. Fans who have already purchased season tickets will be contacted by the Athletic Department with details regarding their purchase.

Washburn University will only be allowing parents of players into Lee Arena for the first four home games of the season, according to Athletic Director Loren Ferre. Fans can watch games on the MIAA Network for a fee or listen to them in real time on KTPK 106.9.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.