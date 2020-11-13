Washburn celebrates grand opening of $20.2 million Indoor Athletic Facility

Advertisement

Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn’s $20.2 million Indoor Athletic Facility is officially open after more than a year and a half of construction.

“One of the biggest parts of a college athletic program is one, recruiting, and two, being able to train and take care of the athletes that do come to your campus and come to your program," head track & field and cross country coach Cameron Babb said. "This captures both of those things as good as you could hope to.”

The facility features 146,315 square-feet of floor space with a 110-yard turf football field adjacent to the only 200-meter banked track in the country across NCAA Division II. It also includes four batting cages, an athletic training room, and seating for 1,500 people.

“I think it’s a jewel for Topeka," head football coach Craig Schurig said. "Eventually, there’ll be national-style track meets here where people come from all over to run. We’ll be able to have various camps and clinics and all kinds of things with this indoor facility. Obviously Washburn’s very proud of it, but I think Topeka can be very proud of it.”

The Ichabods broke ground on the project in the spring of 2019.

