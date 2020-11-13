Topeka’s St. Francis sees COVID inpatients double in week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus has seen the number of COVID-positive patients admitted to the hospital double over this past week.

Monday, the hospital said it had 10 COVID-positive inpatients. In its dashboard posted Friday morning, the number was 22.

TUKHS St. Francis is not alone. Topeka’s Stormont Vail also is seeing a spike in COVID-positive inpatients. They reported 54 Monday, with the number increasing to 73 as of Thursday afternoon.

Hospitals across the state are reporting capacity issues. They not only are seeing more COVID-related patients, but also more patients with a variety of health issues. At the same time, staffing is a concern as employees are out on contact-leave and quarantine, or taking time off for family issues, such as child care, related to the pandemic.

St. Francis has been steadily adding staff over the past couple months. CEO Steve Anderson told 13 NEWS they have 150 more employees now compared to pre-COVID levels. Both Topeka hospitals also have been adding bed space, and continue reviewing policies regarding elective procedures. Neither has canceled them outright, but Stormont is temporarily shifting most procedures and staff from its off-site same-day surgery center to the main hospital.

