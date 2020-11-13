Advertisement

Topeka Zoo strengthening COVID-19 restrictions

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Due to the new Shawnee County Health Order, the Topeka Zoo will be strengthening its COVID-19 guidelines for guests.

The Help Us Keep You Safe campaign will strengthen protocols already in place and make changes to ticket purchasing guidelines and mask wearing policies. The following policies will go into effect on November 14:

  • Masks are required to be worn at all times except when eating or drinking - this includes times when guests are outside on zoo grounds
  • Pre-ordering of tickets will be encouraged for daily admission and will be required for Zoo Lights beginning November 27
  • All guests must enter the zoo through the outdoor admission booth
  • Touchless fixtures will be installed in bathrooms

The zoo will still be open daily from 9am to 5pm.

