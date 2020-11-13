Topeka and Shawnee Co. Library reducing hours due to COVID-19 spike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Concerns over coronavirus spread have the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library reducing hours and closing meeting rooms.

Starting Monday, Nov. 16, the library will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. They also will no longer use meeting rooms. The changes are slated to run through Jan. 4, and were made in response to Shawnee Co.'s scorecard putting the community in the “uncontrolled” zone for COVID-19 transmission two weeks in a row.

“The Shawnee County Health Department’s public health order has indicated that gatherings of small and large groups, including family gatherings, are the main risk factor for transmission. It’s in the best interests of the public’s and library employees' safety to limit opportunities for gathering and to utilize online services when possible," library CEO Gina Millsap said.

The library will have eight ream rooms open for individual use. They’ve also upgraded the public Wi-Fi network in the library’s central and west parking areas for those who need internet access beyond building hours. TSCPL also continues of offer curbside pickup during library hours for those who prefer to avoid contact altogether.

The library’s “Ask-a-Librarian” information service will continue to operate 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. It can be access by calling 785-580-4400, email ask@tscpl.org and texting 785-322-4099.

For information on utilizing the library’s digital resources, visit https://tscpl.org/.

