TFD contains house fire on Washburn Ave.

House fire on Washburn Ave.
House fire on Washburn Ave.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:06 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nobody was injured in a Topeka house fire Thursday night.

The Topeka Fire Dept. responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of SW Washburn Ave. around 6:30 p.m. They were able to contain the fire to the house.

Everyone in the house had evacuated by the time firefighters arrived.

A preliminary investigation indicates the fire was accidental, caused by a malfunctioning electronic device, and about $7,500 in damages was caused.

