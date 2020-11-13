Texas man sentenced to life in prison for Wichita murders in 2018

GREAT BEND, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Texas has been sentenced to life in prison for the murders of a Wichita couple in 2018.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Texas man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 100 years in connection to the July 2018 deaths of Alfred “Sonny” Carpenter and Pauline Carpenter, both of Wichita.

According to Schmidt, Rusty Lee Frasier, 37, of Aransas Pass, Tex., was sentenced Thursday afternoon in Barton Co. District Court by District Court Judge Mike Keeley. He said Frasier was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for 50 years on both counts of first-degree murder. He said the sentences will run consecutively.

Schmidt also said Judge Keeley sentenced Christine M. Tenney, 40, of LaMarque, Tex., to 59 months in prison for aggravated robbery and 8 months for obstructing apprehension for her role in the deaths of the couple. He said these sentences are to run concurrently.

According to Schmidt, Judge Keeley also previously sentenced Michael Fowler, Jr., 56, of Sarasota, Fla., to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 100 years, also in connection with the death of the Carpenters.

Schmidt said the cases were investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Great Bend Police Department, Van Buren, Ark. Police Department and the Crawford Co., Ark. Sheriff’s Office. He said Deputy Attorney General Vic Braden and Assistant General Jessica Domme of his office are prosecuting the cases.

According to Schmidt, related charges against another defendant are still pending.

