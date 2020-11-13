Stormont Vail plans to enhance capacity in wake of COVID-19 surge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail says it is looking to enhance its capacity to care for patients as COVID-19 cases increase.

Stormont Vail Health says as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to hit record highs throughout the nation, across the midwest and in its primary care service area, it is implementing plans to enhance its capacity to care fr patients in the region. It said this builds on what was put in place in the spring when the pandemic started.

According to Stormont Vail, hospitalized patients with COVID-19 infections need special accommodations like negative airflow rooms due to the way the virus is transmitted. Additionally, it said the patents are kept separate from other patient populations due to the infectious nature of the virus. It said COVID-19 patents could also need access to specialized medical equipment like ventilators and other respiratory support.

Stormont Vail said an important factor and current constraint in enhancing its capacity is the availability of staff. It said it takes everyone using their knowledge and skills to care for the patients, as well as to continue the care and treatment needed for other patients that have suffered traumas, strokes, heart attacks and other medical conditions.

According to the health network, it is here to serve the needs of residents in its service area. It said as the transmission of the virus is uncontrolled throughout the community, it will again emphasize telehealth as a means to meet the needs of those most at risk for severe cases of COVID-19. It said its clinics are developing other initiatives designed to continue providing care in safe and efficient ways given the levels of community spread.

Stormont Vail said it has learned many lessons from the pandemic and will capitalize on these, utilizing adaptability and flexibility to provide extraordinary service as it faces this next challenge.

Currently, Stormont Vail Health said it has 147 employees and six providers on contact leave, 93 employees and seven providers that have tested positive for COVID-19 and 154 employees and 16 providers that have recovered from positive COVID-19 cases.

