SNCO Parks and Rec announces temporary restrictions and closures in accordance to new health order

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation has announced closures, cancellations and restrictions for facilities and programs in light of the new county health order.

Due to the new limit on gatherings of more than 10, all sports and recreation programs with more than 10 people will be canceled -- those with 10 or fewer in attendance can continue. Sports practices and gym rentals are also canceled, and rental facilities will be reduced to half-capacity. Open gym will be canceled for the time being as well. Mass events such as weddings are limited to 100 people and groups of 10 are required to be separated by at least 10 feet.

Community centers and outdoor facilities will remain open with restricted capacity.

