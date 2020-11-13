Advertisement

SNCO Parks and Rec announces temporary restrictions and closures in accordance to new health order

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation has announced closures, cancellations and restrictions for facilities and programs in light of the new county health order.

Due to the new limit on gatherings of more than 10, all sports and recreation programs with more than 10 people will be canceled -- those with 10 or fewer in attendance can continue. Sports practices and gym rentals are also canceled, and rental facilities will be reduced to half-capacity. Open gym will be canceled for the time being as well. Mass events such as weddings are limited to 100 people and groups of 10 are required to be separated by at least 10 feet.

Community centers and outdoor facilities will remain open with restricted capacity.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. Health Officer updates health order
TPS moves to remote learning through Thanksgiving Break
Increase in coronavirus cases in Shawnee Co. brings new restrictions
No charges are being filed in a fatal stabbing in October in Topeka, authorities said Thursday.
No charges to be filed in Topeka’s latest homicide
A standoff that lasted several hours ended peacefully around 7 a.m. Thursday in the 4200 block...
Standoff ends peacefully Thursday morning in west Topeka

Latest News

Santa made his way up the rooftop at the Brookwood Dillon's for the 55th year in a row on Friday.
Santa back at Brookwood Dillon’s
Manhattan’s indoor ice skating rink is returning for another season on November 20.
Manhattan Indoor Skating Rink opening Nov. 20
Topeka Zoo strengthening COVID-19 restrictions
WVSSAC makes modifications to winter sports guidelines
Washburn, ESU update basketball attendance plans