Shawnee Co. Treasurer’s MV offices move to appointment only

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Treasurer’s Motor Vehicle offices are moving to an appointment-only format due to recent spikes in COVID-19.

Shawnee County Treasurer Larry Mah says in a release that due to recent amendments to the Shawnee Co. local health order, he is moving all business at the Shawnee Co. Treasurer’s Motor Vehicle offices to appointment only starting Monday, Nov. 16. The health order reduces gathering sizes due to recent spikes of COVID-19 in the community. He said this will limit the number of taxpayers at the courthouse and MV Annex locations. He said no service will be provided to residents without face masks and only one person will be permitted per transaction.

Mah said he strongly recommends the use of noncontact services like pay online, dropbox or mail-in transactions. He said the dropbox is located at the west exit of the courthouse parking lot.

According to Mah, the Shawnee Co. Treasurer’s Tax Division will also limit walk-in taxpayers.

Appointments with the MV offices can be made here or by calling 785-251-6493.

