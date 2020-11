TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brookwood shopping center got into the holiday spirit on Friday.

For the 55th consecutive year, Santa made his way up the rooftop of the Dillon’s at 29th and Oakley.

Each Dillon’s store used to have a Santa on its roof, but this is the only one left.

He will stay at his post until January, so make sure to get your pictures!

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.