Presbyterian Manor loses five total patients to COVID-19

Topeka Presbyterian Manor says it has lost two more residents that had previously tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning.

“The residents' families are in our thoughts and prayers today, even as we mourn with them,” said Heather Pilkinton, executive director.

TPM said the residents were being cared for by designated staff in a special area for COVID-19 positive residents. It said COVID-positive residents are for according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for transmission-based infection prevention protocols and doctor’s orders.

According to the campus, it continues to conduct routine testing of employees and a weekly outbreak testing for residents in health care and assisted living. It said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requires surveillance testing of all employees, agency employees, volunteers, hospice, lab and therapy providers at the campus to be tested for the virus on a frequency that is determined by Shawnee Co.'s COVID-19 testing positive rate.

Presbyterian Manor said in its Monday mass testing, four employees, three health care residents and one agency contract caregiver tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier in November, it said it had its second focus infection control survey and again received zero deficiencies.

