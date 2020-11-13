Advertisement

Presbyterian Manor loses five total patients to COVID-19

Topeka Presbyterian Manor
Topeka Presbyterian Manor(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Presbyterian Manor has lost two more patients to COVID-19.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor says it has lost two more residents that had previously tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning.

“The residents' families are in our thoughts and prayers today, even as we mourn with them,” said Heather Pilkinton, executive director.

TPM said the residents were being cared for by designated staff in a special area for COVID-19 positive residents. It said COVID-positive residents are for according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for transmission-based infection prevention protocols and doctor’s orders.

According to the campus, it continues to conduct routine testing of employees and a weekly outbreak testing for residents in health care and assisted living. It said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requires surveillance testing of all employees, agency employees, volunteers, hospice, lab and therapy providers at the campus to be tested for the virus on a frequency that is determined by Shawnee Co.'s COVID-19 testing positive rate.

Presbyterian Manor said in its Monday mass testing, four employees, three health care residents and one agency contract caregiver tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier in November, it said it had its second focus infection control survey and again received zero deficiencies.

For more information on COVID-19 in Topeka Presbyterian Manor, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. Health Officer updates health order
Increase in coronavirus cases in Shawnee Co. brings new restrictions
TPS moves to remote learning through Thanksgiving Break
No charges are being filed in a fatal stabbing in October in Topeka, authorities said Thursday.
No charges to be filed in Topeka’s latest homicide
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Alleged De Sousa victim has permanent eye damage

Latest News

Shawnee Co. Court suspends weekend Jail Time, changes Traffic Dockets
SNCO asks residents to email instead of calling COVID-19 hotline
Temperatures warmer Saturday
Friday night forecast: A cool day, warmer this weekend
13 News at Six
9th Judicial District Nominating Commission seeks nominees for magistrate judge