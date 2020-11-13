Advertisement

Pfizer prepares for COVID vaccine distribution

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pfizer Pharmaceuticals released surprisingly positive preliminary data about its experimental coronavirus vaccine this week.

The drugmaker said on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine may be a remarkable 90% effective, based on early and incomplete test results.

Pfizer now hopes to apply for regulatory approval by the end of the month. It’s a process that will take several weeks, according to experts.

Meanwhile, Pfizer hopes to distribute 7.6 million doses of the vaccine per day across its two main distribution centers, one in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and another in Puurs, Belgium.

The company will also distribute from existing centers in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, and Karlsruhe, Germany.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. Health Officer updates health order
TPS moves to remote learning through Thanksgiving Break
No charges are being filed in a fatal stabbing in October in Topeka, authorities said Thursday.
No charges to be filed in Topeka’s latest homicide
Increase in coronavirus cases in Shawnee Co. brings new restrictions
A standoff that lasted several hours ended peacefully around 7 a.m. Thursday in the 4200 block...
Standoff ends peacefully Thursday morning in west Topeka

Latest News

The new Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. looks like the original but comes with a color screen...
Nintendo revives Game & Watch console for its 40th anniversary
Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Hurricane Center: An Iota could follow Eta’s deadly path
There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut,...
2 dead, 1 missing in blast at Conn. veterans hospital outbuilding
Teachers who have face-to-face interactions with their students are worried about their risks...
Worries about virus safety stresses teachers at in-person schools
Destiney Harbour, Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are charged in connection with the death of...
Texas baby with injection marks, positive heroin test, dies