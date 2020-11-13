Advertisement

One arrested after serving of narcotics search warrant

A man was arrested after a search warrant was served in the 3700 block of SW Topeka Blvd...
A man was arrested after a search warrant was served in the 3700 block of SW Topeka Blvd Thursday night.(Shawn Wheat | SNCO Sheriffs Office)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested after a search warrant was served in the 3700 block of SW Topeka Blvd Thursday night.

The warrant was served in connection to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task force located 40-year-old Charles Handley of Topeka with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

Handley was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and is charged with distribution of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent, and criminal use of a weapon.

Anyone with information related to this crime is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or make an anonymous tip to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips here.

