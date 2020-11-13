Nemaha County reverses course, implements mask mandate

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nemaha County is the latest to issue a mask mandate.

In a special session Thursday, Nemaha Co. commissioners voted to rescind its July 2nd order opting out of the Governor’s mask mandate, and implement it immediately.

In their resolution, commissioners note that when they took their initial vote, Nemaha Co had only 27 confirmed cases with no hospitalizations or deaths. As of Thursday, the county had 670 confirmed cases. Of those, 244 are active, seven people have been hospitalized, and six Nemaha Co. residents have died of COVID-related illness.

The order remains in effect through Dec. 14, 2020. Commissioners will review then whether to extend it, or allow it to expire.

Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican legislative leaders agreed last month to encourage local governments to implement mask mandates in an effort to control surging numbers of COVID-19 cases.

