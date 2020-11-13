Mendez status hearing delayed to December

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The trial for the man accused of murdering former Washburn football player Dwane Simmons has been pushed back.

A status conference for Francisco Mendez was scheduled for today, but he was not able to be transported from the jail due to COVID-19. There is now a conference scheduled for December 21.

Mendez faces charges for first-degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated robbery for the April 28, 2019, killing of Dwane Simmons as he stood outside a home near southwest 13th and lane. His teammate Corey Ballentine was wounded, and recovered.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.