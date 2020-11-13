Mendez status hearing delayed to December
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The trial for the man accused of murdering former Washburn football player Dwane Simmons has been pushed back.
A status conference for Francisco Mendez was scheduled for today, but he was not able to be transported from the jail due to COVID-19. There is now a conference scheduled for December 21.
Mendez faces charges for first-degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated robbery for the April 28, 2019, killing of Dwane Simmons as he stood outside a home near southwest 13th and lane. His teammate Corey Ballentine was wounded, and recovered.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.