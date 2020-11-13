Manhattan raises COVID-19 safety awareness

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan is raising awareness of COVID-19 safety.

The City of Manhattan says the case counts in Riley County and throughout Kansas continue to surge and the medical community is seeing more severe cases. It said it has seen a rapid increase in the community spread in the past weeks in positive cases which are leading to more hospitalizations and deaths.

According to the City, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 525 people were tested for free at its COVID-19 testing site at CiCo Park and 132 of them tested positive. It said this is almost a 25% positive rate and another reason to pause and take extra precautions. It said additionally, 630 people were tested at its free testing event on Thursday, Nov. 12, at CiCo Park, but those results will not be known until next week. It said this week has seen 410 positive cases compared to 138 the week before, showing significant community spread.

The City said a majority of the positive cases are in the 18-24-year-old category, with 218 positive cases for the week of Nov. 9 - Nov. 13.

“It is extremely important to enjoy the holidays in a safe manner and take steps to keep our friends and family safe,” said Mayor Usha Reddi. “We want our community, our schools, and our businesses to stay open, but we all must do our part in order for that to happen. As cold weather sets in, I urge everyone to take measures to reduce the spread of the virus. It is more important than ever to wear a face mask, socially distance, avoid crowds and wash hands frequently. Face masks are not a cure to COVID, but they have been proven to be the best possible mitigation step to reduce the spread of the virus.”

According to the City, wearing masks regularly and correctly is key to safety from COVID-19. It said the Centers for Disease Control recommends community usage of masks, specifically non-valved multi-layer cloth masks, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

