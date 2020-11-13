Manhattan Indoor Skating Rink opening Nov. 20

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s indoor ice skating rink is returning for another season on November 20.

The rink at Wefald Pavilion in City Park will open its doors at 4 pm to advance ticket-holders only.

Due to COVID-19, tickets will be sold in two-hour session time blocks and must be purchased online or by calling 785-587-2757. Session times will be listed each day online. Each session will be limited to 47 participants. To buy tickets online, click here.

Skating lessons and facility rentals will not be available this season due to COVID-19 restrictions. Masks will be required at all times while inside the rink, and only those who have purchased tickets will be allowed inside.

The rink will be open from 4 pm to 8 pm on Fridays. 10 am to 7:30 pm on Saturdays, and 12 pm to 7 pm on Sundays. Admission is $3.50 per person and $3.50 for skate rentals.

