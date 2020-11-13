Advertisement

Manhattan Indoor Skating Rink opening Nov. 20

Manhattan’s indoor ice skating rink is returning for another season on November 20.
Manhattan’s indoor ice skating rink is returning for another season on November 20.(wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s indoor ice skating rink is returning for another season on November 20.

The rink at Wefald Pavilion in City Park will open its doors at 4 pm to advance ticket-holders only.

Due to COVID-19, tickets will be sold in two-hour session time blocks and must be purchased online or by calling 785-587-2757. Session times will be listed each day online. Each session will be limited to 47 participants. To buy tickets online, click here.

Skating lessons and facility rentals will not be available this season due to COVID-19 restrictions. Masks will be required at all times while inside the rink, and only those who have purchased tickets will be allowed inside.

The rink will be open from 4 pm to 8 pm on Fridays. 10 am to 7:30 pm on Saturdays, and 12 pm to 7 pm on Sundays. Admission is $3.50 per person and $3.50 for skate rentals.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. Health Officer updates health order
TPS moves to remote learning through Thanksgiving Break
Increase in coronavirus cases in Shawnee Co. brings new restrictions
No charges are being filed in a fatal stabbing in October in Topeka, authorities said Thursday.
No charges to be filed in Topeka’s latest homicide
A standoff that lasted several hours ended peacefully around 7 a.m. Thursday in the 4200 block...
Standoff ends peacefully Thursday morning in west Topeka

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Topeka Zoo strengthening COVID-19 restrictions
WVSSAC makes modifications to winter sports guidelines
Washburn, ESU update basketball attendance plans
The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus
Topeka’s St. Francis sees COVID inpatients double in week