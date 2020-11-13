LMH takes extra steps to prepare for COVID-19 patient surge

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Memorial Hospital is taking extra steps to prepare for a surge of COVID-19 patients.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says the recent spike in cases along with the increase in hospitalizations has pushed Lawrence Memorial Hospital to take extra steps on plans it made in the spring for a new surge of critical care patients.

“We’ve known all along that this was coming,” said Dr. Chris Penn, infectious disease physician with LMH Health. “We’ve enjoyed it being relatively quiet until last week. But we’ve been preparing for this – meeting on a daily basis and making adjustments as needed.”

LDCPH said Local Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino added the importance for the members of the community to double down on public health practices, including mask-wearing and social distancing, to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help reduce the number of hospitalizations. It said on Thursday, Marcellino reduced the mass gathering limit to 15 and urged residents to avoid gatherings that could increase the chance of exposure to the virus.

“It is important for everyone now to double down on those public health practices, especially mask-wearing, to get this turned around,” Marcellino said.

LDCPH said it is also encouraging residents to limit social gatherings, which have contributed to the number of outbreaks in the community, as noted in its chart.

For more information on COVID-19 in Douglas Co., click here.

