KSU Gardens’ poinsettia sale goes virtual

(KY3)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University Gardens' annual poinsettia sale is going virtual this year.

Red, white and pink poinsettias, as well as amaryllis and centerpieces, are available for purchase now and can be picked up on November 19 and 20 at The Gardens. You can purchase your plants here.

All plants are grown and cared for by KSU students in the university’s Greenhouse Operations Management class. Profits from the sale will benefit The Gardens.

