KS Dept. of Labor warns of scam texts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you get a text from the Kansas Dept. of Labor, take a closer look.

KDOL issued an alert Friday about a phishing scam. People are getting text messages which claim to be from the agency, and may inform the person of an error in their claim or invite them to complete a survey. The recipient is asked to click a link to complete the action.

KDOL says anyone who receives such a message should not click the link, and delete the message immediately. The agency is working with law enforcement to investigate the texts. KDOL also says they will not ask for a person’s full Social Security number via text message or email.

Kansas has seen a spike in identify theft related to unemployment claims. Anyone who believes they may be victim of such a scam should report it to www.ReportFraud.ks.gov.

