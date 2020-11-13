Advertisement

Kansas reports over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases, 41 new deaths since Wednesday

By Kylie Cameron
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported an additional 6,282 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday - a record high.

This week, the state passed 100,000 cases and is now at 115,507 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state also reported 41 new deaths – bringing the total to 1,256 deaths.

Hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic are now at 4,327.

