Kansas Courts issues new administrative order in wake of COVID-19 case surge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new administrative order is continuing to suspend statutes of limitations, statutory time standards, deadlines and time limitations on Kansas court cases.

Kansas Courts says Chief Justice Marla Luckert has issued a new administrative order that continues to suspend statutes of limitation, statutory time standards, deadlines and time limitations that were started under earlier orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Court, Luckert’s action follows the State Finance Council’s decision to extend the COVID-19 state of disaster emergency from Nov. 16 to Dec. 15.

Luckert said the health and safety of the community drover her decision to continue the suspensions.

“Our courts are processing many cases remotely and many are resuming in-person trials and proceedings,” Luckert said. “But health and safety concerns present barriers to access to justice and require a measured approach to resuming in-person jury trials.”

The Court said Administrative Order 2020-PR-113 continues the suspension of statutory deadlines and time limitations to bring a defendant to trial in district court. It said the order does not impact a criminal defendant’s constitutional right to a speedy trial.

According to the Court, the order also continues the suspension of statutes of limitations, statutory time standards or deadlines that apply to conducting judicial proceedings.

The Court said under the order, nothing can be dismissed for lack of prosecution or failure to meet a deadline, except when a judge, appellate judicial officer or hearing officer exempts a case from the suspension.

According to the Court, the order also continues the suspension of certain deadlines and time standards, including applicable statutory speedy trial provisions, for any municipal court closed or continuing trails due to COVID-19. It said the suspensions will stay in effect until the court reopens and can reasonably place the case on its calendar or until further order.

The Court said all courts will continue to process cases even while statutes of limitation and statutory time standards or deadlines are suspended. It said judges may hear proceedings using videoconferencing technology, greatly reducing the need for in-person hearings. It said in-person hearings, including jury trials, are also taking place with social distancing measures, as well as other COVID-19 precautions.

