Kansas City, Kan. men charged with attempted contract killing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City, Kansas men are being charged in federal court for offering to kill a man for $10,000, U.S. Attorney General Stephen McAllister says.

20-year-old Miguel Pizarro and 19-year-old Brian Pizarro are charged with traveling from Kansas to Missouri for the purpose of carrying out a contract killing.

The Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives task force says the brothers had planned to shoot the victim from a distance and steal their wallet, making it look like a botched robbery. An undercover sting operation carried out by federal agents and a detective from the KCK Police Department ensured that the murder didn’t occur.

The investigation began in June 2020; the Pizarros were arrested on November 9, 2020.

If convicted, the brothers could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

