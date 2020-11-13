Advertisement

Kansas City, Kan. men charged with attempted contract killing

(KBTX)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City, Kansas men are being charged in federal court for offering to kill a man for $10,000, U.S. Attorney General Stephen McAllister says.

20-year-old Miguel Pizarro and 19-year-old Brian Pizarro are charged with traveling from Kansas to Missouri for the purpose of carrying out a contract killing.

The Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives task force says the brothers had planned to shoot the victim from a distance and steal their wallet, making it look like a botched robbery. An undercover sting operation carried out by federal agents and a detective from the KCK Police Department ensured that the murder didn’t occur.

The investigation began in June 2020; the Pizarros were arrested on November 9, 2020.

If convicted, the brothers could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. Health Officer updates health order
TPS moves to remote learning through Thanksgiving Break
Increase in coronavirus cases in Shawnee Co. brings new restrictions
No charges are being filed in a fatal stabbing in October in Topeka, authorities said Thursday.
No charges to be filed in Topeka’s latest homicide
A standoff that lasted several hours ended peacefully around 7 a.m. Thursday in the 4200 block...
Standoff ends peacefully Thursday morning in west Topeka

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus
Topeka’s St. Francis sees COVID inpatients double in week
The KS Dept. of Labor issued a warning about fake text messages claiming to be from the agency.
KS Dept. of Labor warns of scam texts
birthday club
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin Wall 11-13-20