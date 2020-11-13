K-State offers ‘Test optional’ scholarships for Fall 2021 freshmen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University started a new program to help students get scholarships -- without an ACT score.

The exam is required for many applications -- but the COVID pandemic kept some students from taking it.

Students entering their freshmen year next fall are encouraged to complete the new supplemental scholarship application -- even if they did take the ACT.

K-State will award students the highest dollar amount available to them.

“We want to make sure that, you know, everybody has the opportunity regardless of the circumstances, regardless of the challenges and barriers that they’ve had over the last year to be able to access those funds.” Kansas State University, Vice Provost of Enrollment Management, Karen Goos says.

The priority application deadline is December 1st... With a final deadline of January 5th.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.