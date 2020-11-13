Advertisement

GTP CEO Expresses pride in Topeka’s recognition as one of the best cities to live, start a career in

Downtown Topeka
Downtown Topeka(WIBW)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Greater Topeka Partnership CEO Matt Pivarnik was thrilled to find out Topeka was recently named one of the top 50 most livable cities and one of the top 10 state capitals to start a career.

Pivarnik cited the Golden City’s affordable housing, low unemployment rate and opportunities for career growth as reasons for the recognition. He says smaller cities like Topeka are able to combine the busy, competitive environment of a big city with the close-knight community feel of a small town. “Not only can you get your career started here and be noticed by an employer,” Pivarnik said. “But at the same time you can have community involvement and change the community you live in.”

Two other Kansas cities -- Olathe and Overland Park -- made the list of top 50 most livable cities.

