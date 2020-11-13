FYT names leadership team Chair, Chair-Elect for 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Forge Yount Talent has announced its 2021 Forge Leadership team Chair and Chair-elect.

Forge Young Talent says it has named Megan Rohleder, senior archivist with the Kansas Historical Society, as the Forge Chair and Del-Metrius Herron, a realtor with Keller Williams Realtor Partners, LLC, as the 2021 Chair-Elect.

“I am humbled to take on the challenge of leading Forge into a season of change. COVID has really thrown a wrench into our plans the last year, but we are adjusting and making changes in order to engage our membership in new and meaningful ways while also making sure we are promoting safety and health first,” said Rohleder. “This has proven challenging, but we will keep listening and adjusting to ensure the needs of our members are the first priority.”

“I want to be a part of the solution when it comes to making our city the best it can possibly be. I believe that becoming chair-elect, for me, is my first step in taking an active role in the change I want to see,” said Herron.

“I am excited to watch both Megan and Del-Metrius dive into their new Forge roles in the coming months,” said Kelli Maydew, executive director of Forge. “Megan brings several years of Forge experience, and Del-Metrius is such an active member in our community as well. I anticipate new initiatives and innovative ways to keep the momentum going for Forge into 2021. Our community is extremely lucky to have these two ladies in leadership roles for the organization.”

“As we work to secure a prosperous future, nothing is more important than seeking the input and leadership from the young talent in our community,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “Let us all remember that we are building this community for them, their children and their grandchildren. Attracting and retaining young talent is paramount to Topeka’s success. I am happy that Megan and Del-Metrius will be there to support our Forge Executive Director, Kelli Maydew. I look forward to watching them serve alongside her as they work together to make Topeka a top destination for young talent.”

For more information on Forge Young Talent, click here.

