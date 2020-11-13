Advertisement

FBI seeks information about second party on night of death of Alonzo Brooks

The body of 23-year-old Alonzo Brooks was found in a creek in La Cygne, Kansas in 2004.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LA CYGNE, Kan. (WIBW) - The FBI is seeking additional information on the death of Alonzo Brooks.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it is continuing to look for information regarding the suspicious death of Alonzo Brooks in 2004 in La Cygne. It said the investigation into the cold case was started in 2019 and a reward of up to $100,000 for information was announced on June 11, 2020.

According to the FBI, during the investigation, new information came to light regarding the evening Brooks died. It said interviews of people who had not previously spoken to investigators uncovered a second party was held the same evening a short distance away from the party Brooks attended.

Investigators said through interviews they learned that a confrontation happened at the second party and many of the attendees left the gathering and joined the party at the farmhouse where Brooks was.

The FBI said it is looking to identify and speak with anyone who attended either party. It said if residents or someone they know where in attendance, they should contact the FBI at 816-512-8200 or tips.fbi.gov. It said any information regarding the eventing or the parties is valuable and could be critical to the investigation. It said even the smallest bit of information that could seem insignificant could be vital to investigators.

According to the FBI, it is investigating the case as a potentially racially motivated crime. It said Brooks was 23 at the time of his death and was one of only three African Americans at the party he attended of about 100 people at a farmhouse on the outskirts of La Cygne. It said Brooks lived in Gardner and rode to the party with friends, who left before him, eventually leaving Brooks with no ride home. It said his body was discovered in Middle Creek on May 1, 2004.

The FBI said the $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest, prosecution and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of Brooks.

