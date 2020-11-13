9th Judicial District Nominating Commission seeks nominees for magistrate judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission is looking for nominees for a district magistrate judge vacancy.

The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it is looking for nominations to fill a district magistrate judge position in McPherson County that will be created by the retirement of Judge Steve Hilgers on Jan. 8, 2021.

The Commission said it is composed of Harvey and McPherson counties.

Justice Evelyn Wilson, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for this district, said nominees can apply or be nominated, but it is required to be on a nomination form including the nominee’s signature.

According to Kansas law, a district magistrate judge is required to be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a graduate of a high school, secondary school or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass a test given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

The Commission said nominations are required to be accompanied by a nomination form which is available from the clerk of the district court in Harvey or McPherson counties, the clerk of the appellate courts in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka or online.

According to the Commission, one original and 11 copies of the completed form and supporting letters must be submitted in paper format by noon on Friday, Dec. 11 to:

Justice Evelyn Wilson

Kansas Judicial Center

301 SW 10th Ave.

Topeka, KS 66612-1507

The Commission said it will meet via videoconference on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m. to review the applications. It said the meeting will be livestreamed.

According to the Commission, it will then meet to interview nominees on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. and reconvene on Wednesday, Jan. 13. It said interviews are open to the public and afterward, it will appoint a district magistrate judge.

The Commission said after serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. It said if retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

The Commission said it is composed of Wilson as the nonvoting chair, Amie Bauer of Lindsborg, Michael Androes of McPherson, Ann Elliott of McPherson, Harris Terry of McPherson, Thomas Adrian of Newton, Jana McKinney of Newton, John Robb of Newton and George “Chip” Westfall of Newton.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.