380 crime victims supported by Compensation Board

(WOWT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - AG Derek Schmidt has announced that 380 victims will be receiving support.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board awarded financial assistance to 380 victims of violent crime at its November meeting.

According to Schmidt, awards were made in 243 new cases and additional expenses were paid in 137 previously submitted cases. He said the awards totaled over $251 thousand.

Schmidt said the Division of Crime Victims Compensation and his office administer the Crime Victims Compensation program, which was established in 1978 to help victims of violent crime pay for unexpected expenses like medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support and funeral expenses.

According to Schmidt, the Board determines claims that are eligible for payment and how much money will be awarded to each claimant. He said awards are limited to a maximum of $25,000 with limitations of $5,000 for funeral expenses, $5,000 for outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 for inpatient mental health treatment and $1,500 for grief counseling for family survivors of homicide victims.

Schmidt said part of the assessed court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees and restitution paid by convicted offenders provides the funding for the program.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

