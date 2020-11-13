2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission amends judgeship interview schedule

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission has amended its interview schedule for nominees for a district judge and a magistrate judge position.

The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission says it has agreed to interview an additional nominee when it meets on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 9 a.m. in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka.

According to the Commission, it will interview nominees to fill vacancies for a district judge and a district magistrate judge that are the results of two retirements. It said Chief Judge Gary Nafziger of Jefferson Co. will retire on Jan. 11 and District Magistrate Judge Blaine Carter of Wabaunsee Co. will retire on Dec. 8.

The Commission said the 2nd Judicial District is made up of Jackson, Jefferson, Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties.

According to the Commission, nominees have the choice to either be interviewed in person at the Judicial Center, 301 SW 10th Ave., or via videoconference. It said interviews are open to the public and will be livestreamed. It said it will break for lunch at 12:30 p.m. and reconvene at 1:15 p.m.

The Commission said anyone attending interviews will be required to follow public health requirements for Judicial Center visitors. It said these include answering questions at check-in about symptoms of or possible exposure to COVDI-19, wearing a face mask while in the building and maintaining 6 feet of social distancing.

According to the Commission, the district judge interview schedule is now as follows:

9:30 a.m.

Amy Crawford (also interviewing for district magistrate judge), Salina, former assistant county attorney for Dickinson County

9:45 a.m. Christopher Etzel, Havensville, private practice lawyer and city attorney for Onaga, Havensville, and Wheaton

10 a.m. Shawna Miller, Holton, county attorney for Jackson County and municipal judge for Hoyt and Mayetta

10:15 a.m. Joshua Ney, Lawrence, county attorney for Jefferson County

10:30 a.m. Break

10:45 a.m. Darla Ottensmeier, Oskaloosa, private practice lawyer

11 a.m. Stephen Phillips, Perry, assistant attorney general for Kansas Attorney General’s Office

11:15 a.m. Ted Smith, Lawrence, attorney for Kansas Department of Revenue

11:30 a.m. Douglas Hager, Valley Falls, attorney for Kansas Department of Labor



The Commission said nominees for a district judge must be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in the state and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years and a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding it.

According to the Commission, it will interview nominees and then choose from three to five people whose names will then be sent to Governor Laura Kelly to fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. It said the governor then has 60 days to decide whom to appoint.

The Commission said the district magistrate judge interview schedule is now as follows:

1:45 p.m. Angela Anderson, Alma, clerk of the district court for Wabaunsee County

2 p.m. Michael Clark, Wamego, court services probation officer for Pottawatomie County

2:15 p.m. Ralph Dunn, Alma, sergeant, Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office

2:30 p.m. Jonathan Ehrlich, Oskaloosa, law clerk for Jefferson County Attorney’s Office

2:45 p.m. Break

3 p.m. Joel Fager, Alma, EMT-paramedic, Topeka

3:15 p.m. Luka Henderson, Alma, master trooper, Kansas Highway Patrol

3:30 p.m. Eric Kirsch, Alma, chief of police for Maple Hill and detective for Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office

3:45 p.m. Ashley Douglass, Paxico, student programs coordinator, Kansas State University



According to the Commission, nominees for district magistrate judge are required to be a resident of Wabaunsee Co. at the time of taking office and while holding it, a graduate of a high school, secondary school or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass a test given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

The Commission said it will interview nominees and then appoint a district magistrate judge.

According to the Commission, after serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position and if retained, will serve a four-year term.

The Commission said it is made up of Supreme Court Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair, David Allen of Circleville, Charles Waugh of Eskridge, J. Richard Lake of Holton, D. Max Fuller of Maple Hill, Norma Dunnaway of Perry, Edward Pugh of Wamego, Eugene Scherer of Wamego and John Watt of Wamego.

