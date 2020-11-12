Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - D’Coree and D’Saveur

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - How about doubling your fun with our Wednesday’s Children this week! Tonight, we feature two brothers who would love for their small family to join a larger, adoptive one.

D’Coree and D’Saveur want to be adopted by a patient, loving family who will spend time with them together – but also give them some one-on-one time. D’Coree is the oldest. He’s 11 and loves to swim and play outside. He also likes to sing, build with legos, play with action figures, play basketball and watch movies. Plus, he’s fascinated with dinosaurs!

His younger brother, D’Saveur is six, and also likes to swim and play outside. His sport of choice is soccer – and he likes to watch paw patrol, go to the park and do crafts. D’Saveur loves Jesus and often asks to listen to Christian music. He also likes school and does well in his classes.

Even though these boys can be silly – their need for a family is very serious. A good adoptive family would have some experience in helping kids who’ve been through trauma, and who would give them a safe and loving place they can, forever, call home.

If you’d like more information on D’Coree and D’Saveur, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 29-year-old woman was killed late Monday morning when her vehicle rolled over her in...
Woman killed when vehicle rolls over her Monday in Lawrence
Kansas sees another COVID-19 record-setting weekend
Kansas hospitals feel strain of COVID surge
Stormont Vail
Stormont limits elective surgeries, takes other actions as COVID surge continues
Staff members at Stormont Vail in Topeka meet for their Command Center briefing Tuesday, Nov....
Inside Stormont Vail’s Command Center: The puzzle of patient care during COVID-19

Latest News

Wednesday’s Child - D’Coree and D’Saveur
Wednesday’s Child - D’Coree and D’Saveur
Wednesday’s Child - A’kiyrah
Wednesday’s Child - A’kiyrah
A'Kiyrah, 12, is looking for her Forever Family
Wednesday’s Child - A’kiyrah
Wednesday's Child - Jesus
Wednesday’s Child - Jesus