Wednesday’s Child - D’Coree and D’Saveur

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - How about doubling your fun with our Wednesday’s Children this week! Tonight, we feature two brothers who would love for their small family to join a larger, adoptive one.

D’Coree and D’Saveur want to be adopted by a patient, loving family who will spend time with them together – but also give them some one-on-one time. D’Coree is the oldest. He’s 11 and loves to swim and play outside. He also likes to sing, build with legos, play with action figures, play basketball and watch movies. Plus, he’s fascinated with dinosaurs!

His younger brother, D’Saveur is six, and also likes to swim and play outside. His sport of choice is soccer – and he likes to watch paw patrol, go to the park and do crafts. D’Saveur loves Jesus and often asks to listen to Christian music. He also likes school and does well in his classes.

Even though these boys can be silly – their need for a family is very serious. A good adoptive family would have some experience in helping kids who’ve been through trauma, and who would give them a safe and loving place they can, forever, call home.

If you’d like more information on D’Coree and D’Saveur, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

