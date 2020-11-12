USDA announces Summer 2021 internship program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - The USDA has announced its OneUSDA Internship Program for the Summer of 2021.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says as part of the federal Pathways Program, it is offering paid federal internships at its agencies and offices throughout the nation. It said it is hiring interns from high school to graduate level for a broad range of fields, from veterinary sciences, to engineering, to natural resource management and finance.

According to the USDA, the developmental program gives students experience to enhance their educational goals and shape their career choices. It said its internships involve on-the-job experience, mentorship and training tailored to each student’s education, experience and interests.

The USDA said the program is available to students that are currently enrolled in qualifying educational programs or institutions from high school to graduate level.

According to the department, in 2020, it hosted thousands of in-person and virtual internships throughout the nation, many of which were through the Pathways Program. It said in the summer of 2021, it will hire Pathways interns in hundreds of locations in almost every state for the following fields:

To apply, click here.

The USDA said when applying, residents should choose their area of interest and the link will send them to a USAJobs posting where they can apply and choose their preferred location.

According to the USDA, the deadline for internship applications is Monday, Nov. 16. It said application review begins immediately.

For more information, click here.

More resources for educators, youth-serving organizations and students can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.