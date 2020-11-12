US Trade Representative to give talk at KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will give a talk at the University of Kansas on Nov. 19.

The University of Kansas says the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics has announced U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will give a guest speech on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. on its YouTube channel.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Ambassador Lighthizer to the institute,” said Bill Lacy, director of the Dole Institute. “We have never before had a cabinet member of a seated U.S. president as a guest. Robert worked with President Ronald Reagan and Senator Bob Dole on trade issues. He also worked on Senator Dole’s 1988 presidential campaign, where I first met him.”

According to KU, Lighthizer was sworn in as the 18th U.S. trade representative on May 15, 2017. It said Lighthizer is an experienced trade negotiator and litigator and recently led successful negations on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the U.S.-China Phase One Agreement and the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement.

KU said Lighthizer served as deputy U.S. trade representative for President Ronald Reagan and during his tenure, negotiated over two dozen bilateral international agreements, including agreements on steel, automobiles and agricultural products. It said as a deputy trade representative, he also served as the vice-chairman of the Board of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation.

According to the university, before becoming deputy U.S. trade representative, Lighthizer was chief of staff of the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance for Chairman Bob Dole. It said in this position, he was a key player in enacting the Economic Recovery Tax Act of 1981 and other elements of the Reagan economic program.

KU said the program will be livestreamed on the Dole Institute’s YouTube channel and website. It said due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the program will only be available online.

