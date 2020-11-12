TPS moves to remote learning through Thanksgiving Break

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools has made the decision to transition to remote learning through Thanksgiving Break.

Topeka Public Schools says due to the Shawnee Co. Community Transmission Score being in the uncontrolled zone for a second week in a row, it has made the decision to transition to remote learning through Thanksgiving Break. It said due to community spread, it is now seeing an impact in its schools. It said the transition will begin Monday, Nov. 16.

According to TPS, the county says all measures in the county for COVID-19 have worsened within the past week, the total cases in the county per week are at an extremely high level. It also said the health department had more cases reported in the first 10 days of November than it did the entire month of October.

TPS said it has seen an increase in the number of staff impacted due to community spread is preventing it from completing classes in person. It said many of its substitutes have asked to stop subbing in November. Therefore, it says it is facing inadequate staffing for a safe learning environment.

The district said it will assess community spread throughout November and keep families informed with weekly updates.

