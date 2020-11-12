Advertisement

TPS moves to remote learning through Thanksgiving Break

(WLUC/CDC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools has made the decision to transition to remote learning through Thanksgiving Break.

Topeka Public Schools says due to the Shawnee Co. Community Transmission Score being in the uncontrolled zone for a second week in a row, it has made the decision to transition to remote learning through Thanksgiving Break. It said due to community spread, it is now seeing an impact in its schools. It said the transition will begin Monday, Nov. 16.

According to TPS, the county says all measures in the county for COVID-19 have worsened within the past week, the total cases in the county per week are at an extremely high level. It also said the health department had more cases reported in the first 10 days of November than it did the entire month of October.

TPS said it has seen an increase in the number of staff impacted due to community spread is preventing it from completing classes in person. It said many of its substitutes have asked to stop subbing in November. Therefore, it says it is facing inadequate staffing for a safe learning environment.

The district said it will assess community spread throughout November and keep families informed with weekly updates.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stormont Vail
Stormont limits elective surgeries, takes other actions as COVID surge continues
A fatality crash was reported Tuesday evening in southwestern Douglas County, authorities said.
Fatality crash reported Tuesday evening near Overbrook in Douglas County
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall yells from the sidelines during the second half of a...
Wichita State yet to formally respond to report it’s parting ways with Gregg Marshall
One person was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run on SW Burlingame
One taken to hospital after hit-and-run on SW Burlingame
Staff members at Stormont Vail in Topeka meet for their Command Center briefing Tuesday, Nov....
Inside Stormont Vail’s Command Center: The puzzle of patient care during COVID-19

Latest News

Junction City Municipal Court cancels sessions through Nov. 30
Shawnee Co. remains in the uncontrolled zone for COVID-19 community transmission.
Shawnee Co. moves up one point on COVID-19 Community Transmission Scorecard
Shawnee Co. Health Officer updates health order
K-State searches for volunteers to transcribe, translate historic cookbooks