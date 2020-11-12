Topeka Presbyterian Manor continues COVID-19 testing during outbreak

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Presbyterian Manor is continuing its COVID-19 testing efforts during a surge of cases in the county and an outbreak at the facility, which has taken three lives.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor says it is continuing to battle an outbreak of COVID-19 in its community and in this week’s round of testing additional employees and residents that have caught the deadly virus have been identified.

According to Presbyterian Manor, on Monday, Nov. 9, it tested 164 employees and residents. It said this round of testing found four staff members, an agency contract caregiver and four health care residents that were positive for the virus. It said additionally, three healthcare residents tested positive since Wednesday with a rapid point of care test after showing signs and symptoms of the virus.

“We continue to test and do all we can as we battle this outbreak,” said Heather Pilkinton, executive director at Topeka Presbyterian Manor. “I can’t say enough about the dedication of our staff and the courage of our incredible residents during this trying time.”

Presbyterian Manor said on Tuesday, Nov. 10, it notified families of three residents, one essential health care worker and one non-direct care employee that they or their loved one tested positive for COVID-19. At that time, it said several results were still pending from the Monday testing. It said since then, it has learned of a non-direct care employee, one essential health care worker and an agency contract caregiver who also tested positive.

According to the facility, the COVID positive employees last worked in the facility on dates from Nov. 6 - 10. It said all screened in before their shifts and wore personal protective equipment.

The facility said it remains in close contact with the Shawnee County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. It said they have advice it to continue its ongoing testing efforts.

According to Presbyterian Manor, the next round of testing will happen on Monday, Nov. 16. It said it will use rapid POC testing as needed between Thursday and Monday. Additionally, it said its community medical director, Dr. Kevin Sundbye, is working closely to manage the outbreak.

The facility said it continues to isolate residents that have tested positive while also ensuring that positive employees are recuperating and self-isolating at home.

“We are doing all we can to keep our residents and employees safe,” said the Topeka Presbyterian Manor. “Our efforts are supported by a recent U.S. News and World Report survey, which recognized us as a high performing skilled nursing community for those in long-term care. The recognition, based on Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) data, is based on how we performed in health inspections, nurse staffing and level of quality care. We are encouraged by our five-star rating as we continue to battle this outbreak.”

