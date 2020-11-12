Topeka makes top 50 list for most livable mid-sized cities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka is 42nd in the nation for most livable mid-sized cities.

Greater Topeka Partnership says in a recent study done by SmartAsset, a personal finance technology company, Topeka was named one of 50 most livable mid-sized cities across the nation. It said SmartAsset considered data for 227 cities throughout the nation and followed eight metrics: Gini coefficient, four year home value change, median monthly housing costs, poverty rate, median household income, July 2020 unemployment rate, percentage of residents without health insurance and average commute time. It said out of the 227 cities, Topeka ranked 42.

“From its low housing cost to the quick commute time and its unemployment rate (5.6% in September 2020 vs. the national average of 7.9%), Topeka is gaining recognition as a great place to call home,” said Barbara Stapleton, vice president of business retention & talent initiatives. “The acknowledgment of being among the top tier of ‘most livable mid-sized cities’ gives our local businesses the advantage when trying to recruit for new and specialized employee candidates to move to the area.”

“Mid-sized cities can be great places to live, offering an urban feel without the congestion. Especially as the pandemic drives some residents out of densely-populated cities, there are some smaller metropolises that perform well across an array of livability metrics,” said Casey Luneva, PR associate, SmartAsset.

The full report can be found here.

