Thursday forecast: Cooling trend to end the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs to end the week will be in the 40s and 50s before warming up this weekend. Tomorrow may end being the coolest day we’ll have in a while. Precipitation wise, the only chance in the next 8 days is Friday night and most spots are looking to remain dry.

We’re monitoring two cold fronts in the next 8 days: One today and the other one late Saturday into Saturday night however neither cold front will produce precipitation, just a wind shift and cooler temperatures. The only rain chance, Friday night, is not due to a cold front just a storm system that will pass to our south and east.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s in north-central KS with mid-upper 50s in most spots in northeast Kansas. Winds in general will stay at 5-15 mph however those near the frontal boundary will have gusts around 25 mph for a period of time today as winds shift from south to the northwest.

Tonight: Frosty with clear skies and lows in the low-mid 20s. Winds gradually diminish this evening with calm winds after midnight.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Friday night is our best chance of rain however it’ll mainly be confined to areas southeast of the turnpike and if any rain exists north of I-70, it’ll be east of HWY 75. There may be a few rumbles of thunder too. It isn’t expected to amount to much with many spots that do see rain getting less than 0.10″.

This weekend: The question remains how quickly clouds clear out on Saturday, this will depend if highs are closer to 60° or closer to the mid to even upper 60s in some spots. Winds will gust out of the southwest around 25 mph. With a west-northwest wind Sunday (30-35 mph gusts), highs will be slightly cooler in the upper 50s despite sunny skies.

Expect a similar day on Monday with highs near 60° but with less wind before a warming trend through the 60s Tuesday through Thursday.

Taking Action:

Expect another cold and frosty night with temperatures in the low-mid 20s Friday morning

Rain Friday night will not be widespread meaning many spots are in for another week if not longer of dry conditions.





