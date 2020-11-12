Stormont Vail continues to set COVID-19 records

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is continuing to set COVID-19 records.

Stormont Vail Health says it is continuing to set COVID-19 metric records in the wake of a surge of cases.

According to the health system, on Thursday, 70 inpatients that have tested positive for COVID-19. It said these patents are kept separate from patients that are not positive, which is a safety measure that has been in place since it received its first COVID-19 patient in March.

Stormont Vail said the percentage of patients it has testing positive in its facilities is currently at 30%. It said this rate continues to rise and is reflective of community spread throughout the region. It said any percentage over 5% indicates community spread.

The health network also said the volume at its drive-through COVID-19 testing site, respiratory clinics and the Call Before You Go number remain extremely elevated due to the high level of infection throughout the community.

Stormont Vail said it is reminding residents to wear facemasks in public, wash hands frequently, social distance by at least six feet and avoid small and large gatherings.

