State Conservation Commission to host November meeting

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The State Conservation Commission will host a meeting on Nov. 22.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says the State Conservation Commission will hold a meeting on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m. at the Webster Conference Center in Salina. It said to meet social distancing requirements, the in-person meeting at the conference centers limited to the SCC commissioners, KDA staff and KDA Division of Conservation staff. It said an online meeting option is available for the rest of the public.

According to the KDA, the SCC is made up of five elected commissioners; two ex officio members representing Kansas State University’s Agriculture Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service; and two appointed members representing the KDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The KDA said its Division of Conservation consults with the SCC to protect and enhance the state’s natural resources through the development, implementation and maintenance of policies, guidelines and programs designed to help local governments and individuals conserve the state’s renewable resources.

For a copy of the agenda or directions on how to participate in the meeting, contact the KDA-DOC at 785-564-6620 or email kda.doc@ks.gov.

