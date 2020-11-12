Standoff ends peacefully Thursday morning in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A standoff that lasted several hours ended peacefully Thursday morning in west Topeka when a man being sought by police surrendered to officers.

The incident began around 9 p.m. Wednesday when officers were called to a residence in the 4200 block of S.W. Emland Drive on a domestic disturbance.

Police Lt. Manny Munoz told 13 NEWS at the scene that the man being sought in connection with the incident was located inside a residence.

Standoff ends in west Topeka Posted by WIBW Phil Anderson on Thursday, November 12, 2020

However, Munoz said, the man refused to come out for several hours.

Police then brought additional officers, including the response unit and negotiators.

Around 7 a.m. Thursday, the man surrendered to police and was taken into custody without further incident.

No injuries were reported.

The location was just west of the 300 block of S.W. Gage Boulevard, about a block south of Interstate 70.

Because the location was about a block north of Hayden High School, police notified administrators of the school to inform them of the incident on Emland Drive. However, police were notified Thursday was to be a virtual learning day and no students were scheduled to be at Hayden on Thursday.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.