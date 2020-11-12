St. Francis adding workers, shifting staff as COVID crisis continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - University of Kansas Health System Saint Francis Campus has plenty of PPE these days. They just need staff to fill it.

“It’s becoming more difficult because we’ve had a lot of staff with community exposure. We have about 45 staff members who are at home now,” said Dr. Jackie Hyland, Chief Medical Officer at TUKHS St. Francis.

Each person missing means up to six fewer patients they’re able to care for - and there’s no shortage of patients right now.

“Because people put off care during the pandemic, they’re sicker. They’ve come in sicker to the hospital. These are non-COVID patients,” St. Francis CEO Steve Anderson said. “Now you add to that the surge in the pandemic cases and we’re at all-time critical highs.”

Hyland said it is a giant puzzle every day, sometimes several times a day, to ensure all needs are met.

“As we look at the schedule every single day, we’re looking at what is staffed tonight, what does it look like tomorrow,” she said.

As they saw patient numbers begin to creep back up in late summer, St. Francis not only gradually brought back all positions furloughed earlier in the pandemic, Anderson says they also have about 150 more employees than they did pre-COVID. Plus, he said 12 traveling nurses - who fill spots in need nationwide - came on board for three months. Plus, they’re still hiring.

“We’re seeing 20 new employees coming into the hospital every two weeks,” Anderson said. “(They’re) therapists, lab technicians, nurses, cooks, environmental service employees. It’s been across the board.”

TUKHS St. Francis Chief Nursing Officer Lisa Alexander, RN, says all staff are stepping up.

“Nurses are signing up for extra time, extra shifts. I’ve got folks that work in second areas at the hospital that are raising their hand to come and step in and do what they can do,” she said.

But as the pandemic continues, it’s taking a toll.

“Everybody can hop up in an emergency situation, but it usually comes and dissipates. But the sustained work (of this pandemic) is very tiring and stressful,” Alexander said. “You can only give what you have to give.”

St. Francis is trying to make self care a priority. They’ve been surprising staff with fun treats or a meal. They also appreciate the community’s support, and say that’s what’s needed to reverse the trend.

“Please realize this is absolutely real,” Anderson said. “The masks do make a difference. The social distancing and avoiding large groups does makes a difference. Washing your hands makes a difference.”

“When you overwhelm the whole system then it’s difficult to take care of anybody in that system - no hospital can,” Hyland said. “What the community needs to understand is when you wear a mask, you won’t overwhelm the health care system.”

“It’s no guarantee, but it’s like wearing a seatbelt and it’s that safety net,” Alexander said.

Like Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, TUKHS St. Francis leaders say the public should be assured all community needs are being met. Patients who show up at the emergency rooms or need to see a doctor are being taken care of. However, both facilities are having to turn down some requests to accept transfer patients from facilities around the region.

