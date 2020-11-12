Advertisement

Snack-attack bear who was caught on camera visiting Calif. stores released into wild

By KOVR staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGS BEACH, Calif. (KOVR) - A bear in California loved snacking so much, he broke into a convenience store to chow down. The bear’s snack-time shenanigans were all caught on camera.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said videos of multiple store visits show the same bear, and they said they’ve caught it.

Surveillance video shows three crazy confrontations inside the same store in the August.

A customer is shown slapping the bear’s backside at the store entrance, then following it inside and scaring it back out again.

Another clip shows a bear lunging at employee Paul Heigh, who backs away. “Not in the job description, no, not at all,” he said.

In-store cameras also capture a bear lying down and eating candy in the aisles.

Cell phone video inside a nearby Safeway also captured a bear browsing the shelves.

The state agency posted a video they say is that bear’s release into an area they describe as “a large expanse of wild, suitable bear habitat.”

The decision to remove the bear from Kings Beach came after a health and wellness evaluation inside a Rancho Cordova fish and wildlife center.

The agency says the bear is a 16-year old male and had a broken bone in his hind leg that had not healed.

“I think this was not good for the bear,” said Anne Bryant of the BEAR League, who is concerned the bear’s removal from its familiar territory puts it at risk. “If he was taken to another bear’s habitat, that other bear is going to territorial. This bear is compromised. He’s crippled.”

Interesting tip: Pine-Sol acts as a bear deterrent. The stores were also told to disable their automatic doors to help keep the bears out.

Copyright 2020 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stormont Vail
Stormont limits elective surgeries, takes other actions as COVID surge continues
A fatality crash was reported Tuesday evening in southwestern Douglas County, authorities said.
Fatality crash reported Tuesday evening near Overbrook in Douglas County
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall yells from the sidelines during the second half of a...
Wichita State yet to formally respond to report it’s parting ways with Gregg Marshall
Staff members at Stormont Vail in Topeka meet for their Command Center briefing Tuesday, Nov....
Inside Stormont Vail’s Command Center: The puzzle of patient care during COVID-19
Knute Willison, 68, of Salina, for whom a Silver Alert was issued late Tuesday, was found safe...
Missing Salina man, for whom Silver Alert had been issued, found safe in Topeka

Latest News

This map shows the location of an explosive device attack in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 11,...
Islamic State group claims attack at Saudi WWI ceremony
Standoff ends peacefully in west Topeka
Ticketmaster has announced that for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to...
Want to attend concerts again? Ticketmaster may ask for proof of vaccination or negative COVID test
Topeka Vietnam veteran honored with Quilt of Valor
Topeka Vietnam veteran honored with Quilt of Valor
Eight people were killed, including six Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a...
Peacekeeping force says 8 killed in Egypt helicopter crash